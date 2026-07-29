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REDDZZRUNDOWN: Cardi B Teases New Music, Cassie Wins Lawsuit

Cardi B is clearing up lyrics from her upcoming release, while Cassie scored a legal victory after claims filed against her were dismissed in a lawsuit.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Cardi B is giving fans more to talk about ahead of her next release, while Cassie is celebrating a significant legal victory.

As anticipation builds for Cardi B’s upcoming song, the rapper has been addressing conversations surrounding one of the track’s most talked-about lyrics. After teasing the record online, fans began debating the meaning behind a line referencing relationships and motherhood. Cardi quickly shut down the speculation, explaining that she meant exactly what she said.

According to the rapper, having a child with someone doesn’t mean a person has to remain in an unhealthy relationship. She emphasized that she’s all for moving forward and choosing peace rather than staying with someone simply because they share a child together. Her candid explanation has sparked even more excitement for the official release of the song.

Meanwhile, Cassie received positive news in court after a federal judge dismissed claims filed against her by Clayton Howard, a former male escort who alleged wrongdoing related to encounters involving Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Howard had sued Cassie in a lawsuit connected to those allegations, but the judge ultimately ruled that the claims against the singer would not move forward.

The dismissal marks another notable development in the ongoing legal matters surrounding individuals connected to the federal investigation involving Combs.

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