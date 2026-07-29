DMV LOCAL RECAP: Public Votes on Former Six Flags New Name

A new chapter is beginning for one of Prince George’s County’s most recognizable landmarks, and this time, the public gets to help shape its identity.

Developers have officially launched a public vote to determine the new name for the 515-acre property formerly known as Six Flags America. As redevelopment plans continue to move forward, residents are being encouraged to weigh in on what the site should be called as it transforms into a mixed-use destination designed to serve the community for years to come.

The vision for the property goes far beyond an amusement park. Plans include new entertainment venues, restaurants, retail shops, businesses, medical and educational facilities, as well as public gathering spaces where residents can live, work, and spend time together. The redevelopment aims to create a destination that supports economic growth while giving Prince George’s County a vibrant new community hub.

To kick off the process, developers have introduced five possible names for the project: The Gathering, The Foundry at Central, The Nexus at Central, The Axis at Central Avenue, and The Ascend at Central Avenue. Each name was selected to represent themes of connection, growth, innovation, and opportunity. However, residents aren’t limited to those options. Community members can also submit their own name suggestions through the online survey if they have a better idea.

For many DMV residents, the former Six Flags America property is filled with childhood memories, making this redevelopment especially meaningful. By inviting the public to participate in the naming process, developers hope the community will feel invested in the property’s future before construction begins.

Those interested in casting a vote or submitting a name can do so through the Central Avenue redevelopment website. Officials say public feedback will help shape the identity of one of the largest redevelopment projects currently planned in Prince George’s County, ensuring the next chapter reflects the people who call the community home.