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Azealia Banks Calls ASAP Rocky "Worst Rapper Of All Time"

Azealia Banks Calls ASAP Rocky "Worst Rapper Of All Time"

Azealia Banks is nowhere near done talking shots at A$AP Rocky.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Azealia Banks is nowhere near done talking shots at A$AP Rocky.

Their feud dates back to 2014, and here we are in 2026 with no signs of either side waving the white flag. After DJ Vlad posed the question on X asking who the worst rapper of all time is, Banks didn’t hesitate to throw Rocky’s name into the conversation.

“A$AP Rocky for sure.”

At this point, trolling Flack has become somewhat of a yearly tradition for Banks.

She’s been on Rocky’s head all year long. Earlier this summer, after the New York Knicks won the NBA Finals, the Harlem rapper was spotted outside celebrating the championship. Banks quickly rained on his parade, posting:

“HE’S FROM PENNSYLVANIA STOP THE F*CKING CAP ROCKY.”

The bad blood between the two dates back more than a decade after Rocky made controversial suggesting women shouldn’t wear red lipstick and was criticized for insensitive remarks regarding sexuality. Since then, the Purple Swag rapper. 

Outside of her ongoing Rocky commentary, Banks has remained active musically. Back in April, she released her spoken word project, Zenzealia. Prior to that, her last Hip-Hop project arrived in 2017 and featured appearances from Nina Sky and Rick Ross.

At this rate, it might be safer to assume this feud will outlive us all.

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Azealia Banks Calls ASAP Rocky "Worst Rapper Of All Time" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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