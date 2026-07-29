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Rappers With Streets Named After Them

Rappers With Streets Named After Them & The Legends Who Still Deserve The Honor

Check out all the rappers with streets named after them and the legends who still deserve the honor inside.

Published on July 29, 2026
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2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Kevin Kane / Getty

Hip hop has always been about putting your city on the map, so there may be no greater hometown salute than having an actual street named after you. Check out all the rappers with streets named after them and the legends who still deserve the honor. 

Following the recent dedication of ODB Jones Way in Brooklyn, honoring the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard near the block where his grandmother still lives. We are celebrating the ways cities preserve rap history beyond plaques and trophies. 

Ol' Dirty Bastard Portrait Session
Source: Bob Berg / Getty

According to Stereogum, family members, local officials, and supporters gathered in Bedford-Stuyvesant to commemorate one of Wu-Tang Clan’s most unforgettable voices. They have since turned a neighborhood corner into a permanent piece of hip hop history.

The honor continues a tradition that has steadily grown over the last two decades. As XXL documented in its history of rappers with streets named after them, Run DMC helped kick off the movement in 2009 with Run DMC JMJ Way in Queens — honoring the late Jam Master Jay. Since then, cities across America have followed suit by recognizing artists whose music forever changed both their communities and hip hop culture.

Today, names like Christopher Wallace Way in Brooklyn, Tupac Shakur Way in both Oakland and Baltimore, Nipsey Hussle Square in Los Angeles, Wu Tang Clan District on Staten Island, Big Pun Place in the Bronx, Missy Elliott Boulevard in Portsmouth, E 40 Way in Vallejo, Bone Thugs N Harmony Way in Cleveland, DMX’s Earl Simmons Way in Yonkers, Rick Ross Way in Mississippi, T Pain Lane in Tallahassee, and ODB Jones Way all stand as reminders that rap’s influence extends to the streets and communities we live and breathe in.

Still, there are plenty of icons whose hometowns could make similar moves.

Hip Hop Legends Who Deserve Streets Named After Them

André 3000 and Big Boi — Atlanta, Georgia

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Kevin Kane / Getty

OutKast transformed Atlanta into a global Hip-Hop destination. A street honoring both members together would celebrate one of the greatest duos in music history.

Snoop Dogg — Long Beach, California

Tailgate Beach Club X Snoop Dogg x More
Source: D.L. Chandler / Getty Images

Few artists have represented their city as consistently as Snoop Dogg. Long Beach has become synonymous with his legacy.

Jay Z — Brooklyn, New York

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas
Source: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1 / Getty

While Brooklyn already celebrates The Notorious B.I.G. and now Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Shawn Carter’s impact on music, business, and the borough itself makes a strong case for a permanent street dedication.

Kendrick Lamar — Compton, California

Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Source: Dave Free / pgLang

Compton already honors Eazy E, but Kendrick Lamar has spent his career elevating the city’s stories on a global stage while collecting Pulitzer Prizes, Grammys, and cultural acclaim.

Lil Wayne — New Orleans, Louisiana

Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Wayne has represented New Orleans through every era of his career and remains one of the city’s most influential musical ambassadors.

Scarface — Houston, Texas

Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 6
Source: Pandora / Pandora

The Geto Boys legend helped define Southern rap long before it became the dominant force in hip hop.

Ice Cube — Los Angeles, California

Ice Cube: Truth 2 Power Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

From N.W.A to Hollywood, Cube’s contributions to music, film, and West Coast culture deserve permanent recognition.

Street names may seem symbolic, but they serve as living history lessons. They remind future generations that the artists who soundtracked neighborhoods also helped shape them. As more cities embrace hip hop as an essential part of American culture, expect even more legendary names to become permanent fixtures on street signs across the country.

What legends do you think deserve a street named after them? Comment below.

RELATED: Rappers Who Referenced Rikers Island In Songs

Rappers With Streets Named After Them & The Legends Who Still Deserve The Honor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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