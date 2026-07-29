Trump, Once Again, Wants SCOTUS To Overturn $83M Defamation Judgment

Source: Mark Kerrison / Getty

For someone who is so desperate to convince people that he’s not a sexual predator, President Donald Trump just can’t get enough of drawing attention to the fact that he was found liable for the sexual assault of magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll. At this point, it’s becoming difficult to track how many times Trump has tried and failed to get both the $5.6 million sexual assault judgment and the $83 million defamation judgment overturned, but he just keeps on trying, like the little adjudicated rapist that could.

Anyway, Trump is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to toss the eight-figure defamation award to Carroll, relying on the same argument his attorneys made when they asked the same of an appellate court, which rejected the request last September.

From NBC News:

Lawyers for Trump urged the high court to review the case and consider overturning the jury’s ruling in 2024 that found he defamed Carroll after he repeatedly denied that he sexually abused her in a dressing room in 1996. “This is the first case in our Nation’s history in which a court has imposed damages liability on a President for his conduct in office,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the filing, calling the $83.3 million award “exorbitant.” “If left standing, the decision below will cause significant damage, not only to this President and future Presidents, but also to ‘the Nation that the Presidency was designed to serve,’” they wrote.

It shouldn’t be lost on anyone that Trump’s legal team is no longer even arguing that Trump isn’t guilty of sexual assault or defamation of his sexual assault victim. His lawyers are simply arguing that it doesn’t count because he was and is the president. They’re arguing that Carroll’s case is the “first in our nation’s history” of its kind, and that the outcome could impact “this President and future Presidents,” as well as the entire nation, but, my brothers in MAGA Christ, if this hasn’t happened to other presidents yet, it’s probably because none of them got called a rapist by a jury of their peers and a myriad of courts that have upheld said jury’s decision. And as a member of “the Nation that the Presidency was designed to serve,” I gotta ask — TF this got to do with me?

In fact, Trump’s lawyers are arguing that Trump should be granted immunity under the Westfall Act, which would allow him to swap out his name as the defendant in the case and replace it with the U.S. government, which would render the judgment void because the act also gives federal employees immunity from some civil damages, including defamation damages, when they are found to have been acting within the scope of their employment.

“Here, the president of the United States has been ordered to pay nearly $100 million in damages … for issuing a press release and answering reporters’ questions, from the White House, defending against attacks on his fitness for office,” his attorneys argued in Tuesday’s filing, which went on to argue that the “threat of even a single damages judgment based on official acts will render all Presidents ‘unable to boldly and fearlessly carry out [their] duties for fear that [they] may be next.’”

Again, my good MAGAts, this will only happen to future presidents if future presidents are sexual predators and pathological liars who defame their victims in response to reporters’ questions. Maybe we should be advocating for commanders in chief who won’t do that instead of advocating for the law to be manipulated to accommodate presidential degenerates. Just a thought.

It should be noted that, in May, the MAGA sycophants in Trump’s Justice Department already requested that SCOTUS apply the Westfall Act to a separate defamation suit filed by Carroll regarding disparaging remarks he made while he was not in office, and the court rejected that request in June.

It should also be noted that, just last week, Trump’s attorneys requested that a federal court force Carroll to return the $5.6 million award Trump had already paid her for the sexual assault verdict while a case is pending in which Trump is asking SCOTUS to review the sexual assault case, which it already declined to review in June.

As I noted in that report, Trump’s inability to take “no” for an answer is what got him here in the first place.

Will he ever learn?

SEE ALSO:

SCOTUS Upholds E. Jean Carroll’s $5M Verdict Against Trump Again

Trump Ordered To Pay Up $5M Settlement To E. Jean Carroll

Trump Wants Court To Force E. Jean Carroll To Return $5.6M He Paid Her For Sexual Assault Judgment



E. Jean Carroll’s $83M Judgment Against President Trump Upheld



DOJ Launches Criminal Investigation Into E. Jean Carroll, Who Trump Was Found Liable For Sexually Assaulting









Trump, Once Again, Wants SCOTUS To Overturn $83M Defamation Judgment was originally published on newsone.com