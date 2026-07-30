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REDDZZRUNDOWN: Kanye Settles Lawsuit, Diddy Release Update

Diddy's expected release date has been moved up, while Kanye West was sued in a lawsuit by his former assistant before reportedly reaching a settlement.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Diddy’s expected release date is reportedly moving up despite a recent altercation behind bars.

According to prison records, Diddy’s projected release date has shifted from February 23, 2028, to January 24, 2028, cutting about a month off his anticipated sentence. The update comes shortly after reports surfaced that the music mogul had been involved in a fight while incarcerated. Despite the incident, it appears the altercation has not affected his expected release timeline.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is back in the headlines after reportedly reaching a settlement in the sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former assistant. West was sued in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault, but according to reports, both parties have agreed to settle the case. While the settlement has reportedly been finalized, the financial terms and other details have not been publicly disclosed.

The news has fueled plenty of conversation online, with many wondering what the confidential agreement may have included. Because the settlement remains private, there is currently no official information regarding the amount or specific terms.

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