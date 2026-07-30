Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Montgomery County’s All-Day Cell Phone Ban

Montgomery County Public Schools will expand its bell-to-bell cell phone restrictions to all high schools beginning August 25.

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Montgomery County Public Schools is taking another major step to reduce distractions in the classroom by expanding its bell-to-bell cell phone policy to all high schools beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

Starting August 25, high school students will no longer be allowed to use their cell phones during the school day. The restrictions will remain in place from the first bell until dismissal, meaning phones cannot be used during class, passing periods, or even lunch.

The expanded policy follows the district’s earlier “Away All Day” initiative, which was piloted in schools over the past several years. School leaders say feedback from teachers, parents, and students showed broad agreement that cell phones have become a significant distraction to learning and student engagement.

By extending the policy to high schools, Montgomery County joins a growing number of school districts nationwide looking to curb classroom distractions and encourage more face-to-face interaction among students. District officials hope the change will help improve academic focus, reduce interruptions during instruction, and create a more engaging learning environment throughout the school day.

While some students may find the adjustment challenging, many educators believe the benefits will outweigh the inconvenience. Limiting phone access could encourage students to spend more time socializing with classmates, participating in school activities, and staying engaged in lessons instead of scrolling through social media.

The announcement has already sparked conversation among parents and students as they prepare for the upcoming school year. With smartphones playing such a central role in everyday life, the new policy represents a significant shift in how students will navigate their school day.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

E1 Monaco 2026

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
11 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

10 Sexy Photos of Tyla You Have to See

Comments
18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

'You Ain't Have To Do Unc Like That!' — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, 'I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown': 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Comments
Summer kickback BBQ invasion promotion with text "KYS SUMMER KICKBACK BBQ INVASION" and "HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE BACKYARD BBQ SWEEPSTAKES FROM SMOKE MATT BARBECUE
Entertainment  |  kysdc Staff

Summer Kickback BBQ Invasion

Comments
Grandmother, mom, serve girls hot dogs on Fourth of July
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This July

Comments
17:27
Actors  |  imjeremiahjones

Michael Evans Behling On Final Season of ‘All American’

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close