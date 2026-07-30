'Beauty In Black' Is Back: Tyler Perry's Hit Netflix Drama Returns For A Third Season Full Of Family Feuds, Betrayal & BIG Bellaire Battles

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The Bellaire family is nowhere near finished serving drama. Netflix has officially announced that Tyler Perry’s hit series Beauty in Black returns for Season 3. The next chapter appears to be the messiest one yet. Check out first-look photos and teaser inside.

On August 27, Beauty in Black Season 3 returns. After spending two seasons watching Kimmie fight for survival, justice, and revenge, she is finally sitting where she always deserved to be. Of course — in true Tyler Perry fashion — that seat comes with plenty of enemies.

According to the official press release, Season 3 finds Kimmie finally earning a place at the Bellaire family table. However, her victory is short-lived when a deadly family feud erupts, forcing her into an unlikely alliance with Mallory. Together, the two women must navigate blackmail, revenge, and long-buried secrets as the powerful family begins turning against itself. This puts the entire Bellaire empire at risk.

The newly released first look photos tease a much more confident Kimmie, who appears ready to match the Bellaire family’s energy instead of simply reacting to it. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Kimmie finally levels the playing field with the Bellaire family just as tensions reach another boiling point. This makes her partnership with Mallory one of the season’s biggest storylines.

Fans have watched Taylor Polidore Williams transform Kimmie from a vulnerable young woman fighting to survive into one of the most formidable characters in Perry’s television universe. That evolution appears to continue this season as she steps into the power she has spent two seasons earning.

The ladies have a special announcement:

The returning cast includes Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Debbi Morgan, alongside a large ensemble of familiar and new faces.

There is even more good news for fans who thought the Bellaire saga was nearing its end. While earlier reports suggested the series would conclude after Season 3, Deadline reports that Netflix has already renewed Beauty in Black for a fourth season. Fans could assume the story is far from over.

Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry, the series continues to be one of Netflix’s most talked about dramas. If you watched Season 2, no one is safe in the Bellaire family. Season 3 looks ready to remind viewers that power always comes with a price. And knowing Tyler Perry, there are still plenty of shocking twists waiting around the corner.

Be sure to catch Beauty In Black Season 3 on August 27 on Netflix.

Check out more first look photos on the flip.