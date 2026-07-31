DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Diddy Release Update, Tory Lawsuit & Cardi B

Summer is ending on a high note with plenty of entertainment headlines making waves. Fans are also gearing up for the End of Summer Jam: On the Water Edition, set for Labor Day weekend at Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion. The lineup includes Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, 42 Dugg, YG Teck, and NLE Choppa, making it one of the region’s biggest hip-hop events of the season.

Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ projected prison release date has changed once again. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, his anticipated release is now listed as January 24, 2028, about a month earlier than the previously posted date of February 23, 2028. The projected date has shifted multiple times over recent months, prompting continued speculation about when he could ultimately be released.

Tory Lanez is also making headlines after California correctional officials moved to dismiss the rapper’s $100 million lawsuit stemming from an alleged prison attack earlier this year. Lanez claims he was assaulted while incarcerated, but state officials are asking the court to throw out the case. The lawsuit remains pending as the legal process continues.

Finally, Cardi B has fans counting down to New Music Friday. After teasing snippets of a new track throughout the week, the rapper confirmed the song will be released, sparking speculation about whether it signals a deluxe album, a brand-new project, or even another tour announcement. Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out what’s next.