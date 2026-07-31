The ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Reunion Looks Just Dropped—Here Are Our Favorites

Cynthia Bailey's futuristic silver cape and bodysuit make a bold, editorial statement.

Shamea Morton Mwangi shines in a golden, sculptural gown with a peekaboo waist.

Drew Sidora's curve-hugging sequin gown with a feathered hem stuns the other housewives.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 reunion looks are here, and the fashion girls already have their favorites. But choosing just one isn’t easy.

The reality stars did not hold back. Veteran cast members Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, Phaedra Parks, Kelli Ferrell, Drew Sidora, and Porsha Williams all served the girls. Newcomers Pinky Cole and K. Michelle also held their own. And Cynthia Bailey reminded us that a former supermodel will always deliver.

We’re talking sultry sequins, bold color, 3D designs, dramatic silhouettes, and plenty of glamour. And that was just the clothing.

The hair and beauty looks were just as glamorous. These leading ladies represented the city of peaches and gave us beauty inspiration we’ll be thinking about long after the reunion.

According to Bravo, one reunion look was valued at more than $700,000.

Let’s get into some of our favorites.

RHOA ’17 Reunion Looks: Cynthia Bailey’s Couture Cape Was Out Of This World

Cynthia Bailey’s reunion look was all about the cape.

The former supermodel skipped a traditional gown and slipped into a fitted black bodysuit that showed off every curve. She topped it with a dramatic Zang Toi couture cape featuring a futuristic silver skyline.

The floor-length design was bold, unexpected, and unlike anything else on the reunion stage.

Cynthia shared that she and her team wanted to take her reunion fashion in another direction.

“Instead of doing the traditional reunion gown, we went in a different direction with a dramatic couture cape and a more editorial silhouette,” she told Bravo.

She finished the look with a half-up, half-down hairstyle featuring soft brown-and-blonde waves.

RHOA ’17 Reunion Looks: Shamea Morton Mwangi Was Golden And Glamorous

Shamea Morton Mwangi arrived covered in gold and looking glamorous.

Her Lena Berisha gown featured rows of metallic fan-shaped pieces throughout the floor-length design. A peekaboo waist showed off her tight abs, while the plunging neckline added even more drama.

Raised shoulder details framed her face and gave the sculptural gown even more presence.

Shamea told Bravo she wanted something “bold, powerful, and unapologetically glamorous.”

She completed the look with a high bun, sparkling earrings, oversized rings, and soft glam makeup.

RHOA ’17 Reunion Looks: Drew Sidora Made The Girls Gag In Black Sequins

After openly sharing her body transformation and lipo experience, Drew Sidora came to the reunion ready to make the girls gag.

The singer and reality star wore a deep-black sequined David Koma gown that hugged her curves. The design featured long sleeves, a chest cutout, and a fitted mermaid silhouette.

A dramatic feathered hem flowed behind her and added movement to the look.

Drew paired the gown with waist-length blonde and brown crimped hair parted down the middle. Smoky eyes and glossy nude lips completed the beauty look.

RHOA ’17 Reunion Looks: Porsha Williams Made The Girls Green With Envy

Porsha Williams wanted “quintessential housewife glamour,” and her emerald look demanded attention.

The rich green gown looked like money from every angle. It featured a gathered waist, sheer cutouts, and a draped skirt. A feathered boa framed the look and stretched almost to the floor.

Porsha styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail that felt romantic and feminine. Glowing skin, dramatic lashes, and a glossy nude lip completed the beauty moment.

The look had everyone talking, including Cardi B.

“Are you serious ommmgggggg lord … Gagged soooo perfect head to toe … just wow,” Cardi wrote beneath Porsha’s Instagram post recapping the look.

“I think I wanted to give quintessential housewife glamour,” Porsha told Bravo. “And I wanted to bring that back.”

Check out Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish to see every Season 17 reunion look.



The ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Reunion Looks Just Dropped—Here Are Our Favorites was originally published on hellobeautiful.com