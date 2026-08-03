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REDDZZRUNDOWN: Druski’s Coulda Been Records Takes Over DC

Druski's Coulda Been Records auditions stopped in Washington, D.C., delivering hilarious moments, standout local talent, and unforgettable appearances from DMV favorites.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Reddzz Rundown V3

Druski’s Coulda Been Records auditions have officially made their way to Washington, D.C., and according to Lady Reddzz, the episode is one fans absolutely can’t miss.

During the latest edition of REDDZZRUNDOWN on 93.9 WKYS, Lady Reddzz couldn’t contain her excitement while recapping the viral D.C. auditions, calling the episode one of the funniest installments yet. She encouraged anyone who hasn’t watched it to tune in, joking that the laughs are enough to “make you pee yourself.”

The D.C. stop featured plenty of hometown flavor, including appearances from beloved local personalities like Hollywood and DMV rapper Kokomo. Lady Reddzz gave both of them a special shoutout, highlighting Kokomo’s unforgettable audition and signature punchlines that had viewers cracking up online.

One standout moment featured Kokomo delivering his trademark off-the-wall bars, proving exactly why he’s become such a recognizable figure in the local music scene. His charisma and quick wit helped make the D.C. auditions one of the most talked-about episodes in the Coulda Been Records series.

Lady Reddzz also reflected on first meeting Kokomo back in 2015 on Minnesota Avenue, sharing that he’s always shown her love throughout the years. That personal connection made seeing him shine on such a widely viewed platform even more rewarding.

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