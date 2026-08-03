Storm Alert: Heavy Rain and Flooding Could Impact the DMV Today

through the region, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and the possibility of flash flooding.

Forecasters say conditions will begin to deteriorate throughout the afternoon before storms intensify during the evening commute. Some areas could experience torrential downpours in a short amount of time, increasing the risk of flooded roadways and poor visibility for drivers. Wind gusts may also be strong enough to bring down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages across parts of the District, Maryland, and Northern Virginia.

Emergency officials are urging residents to prepare ahead of the storms by securing outdoor furniture, charging electronic devices, and monitoring weather alerts throughout the day. Drivers are reminded never to attempt crossing flooded roads, as even a small amount of moving water can quickly become dangerous.

Travel delays are also expected at area airports if storms become severe enough to interrupt flight schedules. Those planning to attend outdoor events this evening should have a backup plan and be prepared to seek shelter if thunderstorms develop.

As summer storm season continues, today’s forecast serves as another reminder that severe weather can develop with little warning. Whether you’re commuting home, running errands, or spending time outdoors, taking a few extra precautions now could help keep you and your family safe.