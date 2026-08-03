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Washington Commanders Training Camp Builds Excitement for 2026 Season

The Washington Commanders continue building momentum as thousands of fans gather for training camp to get an early look at the team's preparations for the 2026 season.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Washington Commanders Training Camp

Football season is getting closer, and excitement is already filling the air as the Washington Commanders continue training camp ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Fans have been making their way to the team’s practice facility in Ashburn for an up-close look at returning stars, new additions, and the coaching staff as preparations ramp up for another season. From autograph sessions to competitive drills, training camp has once again become one of the biggest summer attractions for football fans across the DMV.

Players have spent the past several days working through offensive and defensive schemes while coaches evaluate position battles that could shape the team’s opening-day roster. Every practice provides another opportunity for veterans to sharpen their skills while younger players look to make an impression before preseason games begin.

Supporters have also embraced the family-friendly atmosphere that training camp offers. Many fans arrive early to secure the best viewing spots, hoping to catch memorable plays or interact with their favorite players after practice.

Optimism remains high entering the new season as the organization looks to build on recent progress and compete in a challenging NFC East. Coaches continue stressing discipline, consistency, and teamwork as they prepare for

preseason competition later this month.

Although there is still plenty of work ahead before Week 1, training camp offers fans a first glimpse of what could be in store this fall. Every catch, touchdown pass, and defensive stop fuels excitement for a fan base eager to see the Commanders return to meaningful football.

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