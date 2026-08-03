Black Owned School Supply Brands You Need To Know
5 Black-Owned School Supply Brands You Need To Know
- Shopping intentionally at these brands strengthens local economies and representation.
- Products from these brands include journals, planners, crayons, backpacks, and more.
Back-to-school shopping can be an opportunity to invest in businesses that celebrate culture, creativity, and representation. Every notebook, backpack, planner, and pack of crayons purchased from a Black-owned business helps support entrepreneurs who are creating products that reflect the diverse experiences of students and families. Check out 5 Black-owned school supply brands you need to know inside.
As highlighted in Partake Foods’ Black-Owned Guide to Back to School, shopping intentionally during the school season allows families to put their dollars toward brands that prioritize inclusion while offering practical essentials kids will actually use.
Scroll below for five Black-owned school supply brands worth adding to your shopping list this year.
5 Black-Owned School Supply Brands To Know
1. Be Rooted
Be Rooted has transformed everyday stationery into tools for empowerment. Founded by Jasmin Foster, the brand creates journals, planners, pens, notebooks, and pencil pouches featuring affirmations and artwork that celebrate women and girls of color. Their academic planners are especially helpful for students looking to stay organized while receiving daily reminders to believe in themselves.
2. Copper & Brass
School supplies do not have to be boring. Copper & Brass offers beautifully illustrated notebooks, folders, and stationery inspired by Black culture, HBCUs, and Greek life. The brand’s vibrant designs make it easy for students to express their personality while seeing positive images that reflect their communities.
3. More Than Peach
For years, many children struggled to find crayons that matched their skin tone. More Than Peach set out to change that. Created by youth entrepreneur Bellen Woodard, the company offers crayons and colored pencils featuring a wide range of skin tones, encouraging creativity while helping children recognize and celebrate diversity in the classroom.
4. Entrepreneurs Color Too
Entrepreneurs Color Too continues that mission of representation with coloring books and colored pencils designed to celebrate Black and Brown women. Their products encourage creativity while exposing students to illustrations that are often missing from traditional coloring materials.
5. Brown Girl Bags
A backpack is one of the most important back-to-school purchases, and Brown Girl Bags brings style and representation together. The brand creates backpacks, lunch bags, accessories, and travel essentials featuring bold artwork that celebrates Black girls and women. Their designs allow students to head into a new school year carrying products that reflect who they are with pride.
Back-to-school shopping is an annual tradition, but where families choose to spend their money can have a lasting impact. Supporting Black-owned businesses helps strengthen local economies while ensuring more students see themselves reflected in the products they carry into the classroom every day.
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5 Black-Owned School Supply Brands You Need To Know was originally published on newsone.com