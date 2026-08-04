REDDZZRUNDOWN: Cardi’s Diamond Win & Coco Jones’ Wedding

Cardi B is adding another historic achievement to her already impressive résumé. Six years after breaking the internet with Megan Thee Stallion on their chart-topping hit “WAP,” the record has officially been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), surpassing 10 million units sold and streamed in the United States.

The milestone also cements Cardi B’s place in music history, as she now holds the record for the most Diamond-certified records by a female rapper. Since its release in 2020, “WAP” has remained one of the most talked-about hip-hop records of the decade, dominating charts, sparking conversations, and continuing to rack up streams years later. Fans are now hoping the Bronx superstar follows the celebration by announcing additional dates for her highly anticipated Miss Drama Tour.

Meanwhile, wedding bells rang for another fan-favorite celebrity couple. Singer Coco Jones and Cleveland Cavaliersstar Donovan Mitchell officially tied the knot over the weekend in an elegant, star-studded ceremony.

The celebration drew several high-profile guests, including Ciara and Russell Wilson, as photos from the event quickly circulated across social media. Fans flooded the newlyweds with congratulations, while many couldn’t help but admire Coco Jones’ stunning bridal look.