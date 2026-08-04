Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Amazon Tariff Refunds & Capital One Filing

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Amazon Tariff Refunds & Capital One Filing

Amazon plans to return some tariff refund money to customers, while Capital One defends its decision to close hundreds of Trump Organization accounts.

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Consumers could soon see money returned to their wallets after Amazon became the first major U.S. retailer to publicly commit to sharing some of its tariff refund money with customers. The announcement follows legal challenges surrounding tariffs imposed during the Trump administration. While the company has confirmed plans to issue refunds, it has not yet revealed when payments will be sent, how much eligible customers could receive, or what qualifications will be required.

The move comes after a court ruling found that many of the tariffs were imposed unlawfully, prompting companies to seek refunds on duties they previously paid. Amazon’s decision has sparked questions about whether other major retailers—including Apple, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, and General Motors—will follow suit by passing some of their refunded money back to consumers.

Many shoppers are now waiting for additional details, especially as higher prices tied to tariffs have affected household budgets over the past several years. Until more information is released, customers are encouraged to monitor updates directly from Amazon regarding eligibility and payment timelines.

Meanwhile, another major financial story is making headlines. Capital One has disclosed in court filings that it closed 385 Trump Organization-related accounts, citing anti-money laundering and internal risk management concerns. The bank is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit challenging those account closures, arguing its actions were consistent with its internal compliance policies rather than politically motivated.

The case continues to unfold as both sides prepare for further legal proceedings, adding another chapter to the broader legal disputes involving the Trump Organization.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

2025 Beloved Benefit

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
hc052225 marijuana real estate ban

Explaining The Texas Ban Of Hemp-Derived THC Products

Hip-Hop Wired
Young man enjoying music walking in city with coffee

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 7.31.26

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
4 Items
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Aids Howard Students, Tax-Free Week

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Comments
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 7 & Mastering The Edge

Comments
51 Items
Beauty  |  Hello Beautiful Staff

The Hairstylists, Braiders & Wig Slayers Redefining Black Hair

Comments
11 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

10 Sexy Photos of Tyla You Have to See

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close