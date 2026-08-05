Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: RHOA Rumors, Will Smith & MySpace Return

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: RHOA Rumors, Will Smith & MySpace Return

Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion buzz fuels casting rumors, Will Smith lands a new co-star, MySpace teases a comeback, and a Joe Jackson docuseries is on the way.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

The drama isn’t stopping when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 reunion wraps this weekend. As fans prepare for the three-part reunion special, speculation is already swirling about who will return next season. Rumors have suggested Shamea Morton could be leaving the series, while longtime fans continue hoping for NeNe Leakes to make a comeback. However, Andy Cohen appeared to cool those rumors by praising the current cast and hinting that viewers shouldn’t expect major shakeups heading into the next season.

Meanwhile, Verzuz could soon be headed back to the West Coast. Hip-hop legend Too Short has floated the idea of a two-on-two battle featuring himself and E-40 against another iconic West Coast duo. While no official matchup has been announced, fans are already debating which artists would make for the ultimate showdown.

On the movie front, Jaafar Jackson is expanding his Hollywood résumé. The actor, who portrays his late uncle Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic, has officially joined Will Smith in the action thriller Supermax. The casting marks another major opportunity for the rising star as he continues building his acting career beyond portraying the King of Pop.

There’s even more nostalgia on the way. A new eight-part docuseries will examine the life and legacy of Joe Jackson, exploring the rise of the Jackson family, Motown success, and the pressures behind one of music’s most influential dynasties. And for those missing the early days of social media, MySpace says it’s preparing for a relaunch, though an official launch date has yet to be announced.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

White House US President Donald Trump

Hoax?!: 'NY Post' Dragged For Suspect Mamdani 9/11 Story

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective

Dr. Dre Spotted With Mystery Woman At Nobu Malibu Amid New Romance

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion WAP Video

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Earns Diamond Certification

Hip-Hop Wired
A man wearing a red outfit and jewelry performs on stage, next to a close-up image of a hot dog with condiments.

Malice Of Clipse Accused Of Thieving A Glizzy In Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 7 & Mastering The Edge

Comments
51 Items
Beauty  |  Hello Beautiful Staff

The Hairstylists, Braiders & Wig Slayers Redefining Black Hair

Comments
Summer kickback BBQ invasion promotion with text "KYS SUMMER KICKBACK BBQ INVASION" and "HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE BACKYARD BBQ SWEEPSTAKES FROM SMOKE MATT BARBECUE
Entertainment  |  kysdc Staff

Summer Kickback BBQ Invasion

Comments
17:27
Actors  |  imjeremiahjones

Michael Evans Behling On Final Season of ‘All American’

Comments
36:43
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Lil Rel Taps Karlous Miller To Co Star In Directorial Debut

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close