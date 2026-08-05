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Joe Budden Questions Whether Lil Wayne’s Abs Are Real

Joe Budden Questions Whether Lil Wayne’s Abs Are Real

Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts found themselves debating one the most random topics, Lil Wayne’s abs.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Lil Wayne
Source: handout / Republic Records

Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts found themselves debating one the most random topics, Lil Wayne’s abs.

The self-proclaimed Greatest Rapper Alive recently went viral after taking the stage shirtless during a stop on his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour. While seeing Weezy perform without a shirt isn’t anything new, fans couldn’t stop talking about his noticeably chiseled physique.

Many people online buying the transformation, one user joked, “If it remembers it’s lyrics it’s a clone.”

Budden also isn’t convinced the transformation is legit.

“I seen Lil Wayne in Skip Bayless house not even five weeks ago, and I said a prayer. Ain’t a Gold’s Gym in sight that’s got that turn around.”

Not everyone on The Joe Budden Podcast agreed. Several of the co-hosts argued that Wayne may have simply been putting in work in the gym, especially following his recent breakup.

Earlier this year, Tunechi confirmed on social media that he and his partner had split, making it clear there were no hard feelings despite the relationship coming to an end.

“I don’t want to be a burden to such an amazing person.”

Whether Lil Wayne’s heartbreak got him heavy in the gym or he went under the knife, Joe Budden had something to say.

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Joe Budden Questions Whether Lil Wayne’s Abs Are Real was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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