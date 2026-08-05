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Flare Jeans Are The 'Most Wanted Denim' Thanks To Cardi B

Flare Jeans Are The 'Most Wanted Denim' Thanks To Cardi B And Old Navy

Flare jeans were already popular but Cardi B just made them hotter thanks to her commercial with Old Navy.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Cardi B Visits Pacha
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The fall is returning with a flare. A Cardi B wide leg flare. The ‘Ah Ha’ rapper dropped a commercial with Old Navy and simultaneously deemed high-rise wide leg jeans the style of the season.

The brand teased the collaboration earlier this week and made the big reveal, today, with a relatable tweet. “When you have a BBL it’s hard to find jeans…but Old Navy got everything for everybody!”

And let’s face it, a good pair of jeans is hard to come by, especially if you’re tall, curvy, plus size or not sample size. Paloma Elsesser, Brooks Nader, Haley Baylee (formerly Haley Kalil), Wisdom Kaye and Quenlin Blackwell also star in the stylish promo.

Flare jeans started trending in 2025 and remained a popular style but they just got a big bump with Cardi’s endorsement. In the clip, Cardi rocks their Extra High-Rise Wide Leg jeans in a Western scenery.

Cardi B is the moment. She recently released a buzzy new single, “Ah Ha,” with sizzling visuals, shot on an iPhone, that boosted its appeal. She also celebrated her Billboard topping hit, “WAP,” with Megan The Stallion going diamond. She made history as the only female rapper with four diamond plaques.

The superstar took to social media to invite the high rollers and baddies out to a celebratory party. She announced the secret party will take place in NYC.

This marks a new high for Cardi who continues to shatter critics (read: haters) expectations.

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Flare Jeans Are The 'Most Wanted Denim' Thanks To Cardi B And Old Navy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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