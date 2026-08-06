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REDDZZRUNDOWN: Stefon Diggs Joins Commanders, Rihanna Teases Music

Stefon Diggs heads home to the Commanders, Cardi B lands a major fashion campaign, Rihanna sparks new music excitement, and Beyoncé surprises fans with a new release.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Reddzz Rundown V3

Stefon Diggs is officially coming home. The star wide receiver has signed a reported $12 million contract with the Washington Commanders, giving DMV football fans another reason to be excited for the upcoming season. The hometown addition has already sparked plenty of buzz as Washington continues building momentum ahead of kickoff.

Outside of football, Cardi B is proving she’s booked and busy. The rapper is the face of Old Navy’s new fall denim campaign, where she candidly joked about the challenges of finding jeans that fit after cosmetic surgery. Her partnership celebrates inclusive sizing and body confidence, giving fans another glimpse of Cardi’s growing influence beyond music.

Meanwhile, Rihanna may finally be inching closer to her long-awaited musical comeback. During a recent interview, A$AP Rocky let it slip that the global superstar is back in the recording studio, hinting that she’s actively working on new music. While no release date has been announced, the revelation has fans hoping the wait for her next album may soon be over.

Adding to the excitement, Beyoncé surprised listeners by dropping a new four-pack project featuring Jay-Z, giving the BeyHive fresh music to enjoy while fans continue anticipating what’s next from some of music’s biggest stars.

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