DMV LOCAL RECAP: Virginia Launches “Relax, Don’t Drive High”

Virginia is taking a new approach to road safety with the launch of its first-ever cannabis-impaired driving prevention campaign, “Relax, Don’t Drive High.” The statewide initiative, led by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is designed to remind drivers that while cannabis may be legal for some adults, getting behind the wheel while impaired is never safe.

The campaign officially begins August 10 and will run across Virginia through a widespread public awareness effort. Residents can expect to see the message on television, digital platforms, billboards, social media, and other public spaces as officials work to educate drivers about the dangers of driving under the influence of cannabis.

According to the Virginia DMV, the campaign was created after research found many adults use cannabis as a way to relax or unwind. Rather than discouraging responsible, legal use at home, the campaign focuses on one simple message: if you’re using cannabis, stay home and don’t drive. Officials hope the lighthearted slogan encourages people to make safer choices before getting behind the wheel.

Law enforcement agencies are also reminding motorists that driving while impaired by cannabis is illegal and can result in serious legal consequences. Officers will continue enforcing impaired driving laws throughout the campaign, and drivers suspected of operating a vehicle while under the influence may face traffic stops, investigations, and criminal penalties.

The initiative comes as concerns about impaired driving continue across the region. Recent deadly crashes have renewed conversations about roadway safety and the importance of making responsible decisions before driving. State officials say preventing impaired driving—whether caused by alcohol, cannabis, or other substances—remains a top priority.