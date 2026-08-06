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Kurupt Reveals How Eminem Helped Him Through Addiction

Kurupt Reveals How Eminem & Dr. Dre Helped Him Through Alcohol Addiction

Kurupt is opening up about one of the darkest chapters of his life and the two Hip-Hop legends who helped him through it.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Kurupt x TRANSITION x Transformation
Source: Heritage Music Group / HMG West

Kurupt is opening up about one of the darkest chapters of his life and the two Hip-Hop legends who helped him through it.

The Dogg Pound rapper recently reflected on his battle with alcoholism during an appearance on Sway In The Morning. Kurupt revealed that his addiction became so severe it led to multiple seizures and medically induced comas, forcing him to confront his health before it was too late.

Looking back, Kurupt credited Dr. Dre for offering words of encouragement during one of the lowest points in his life.

“It was Dr. Dre that called and was just giving his support and just let me know that, you know, we all go through these things. He was just giving me that game.”

He also praised Eminem for stepping in and helping him get the treatment he needed.

“It was Em who came to the table, like, ‘I’m gonna put Kurupt with my folks, and I’m going to put some money into getting him into like, a rehab situation to where he can sit down and enjoy [himself] and be out the way. Nobody will know he’s there.'”

After suffering multiple seizures and spending nearly three weeks in a coma, Kurupt knew he had to make a change. He ultimately sought help and began the difficult journey toward recovery. 

Em’s support carried extra weight, as the Detroit rapper has been open about overcoming his own addiction. In 2026, he celebrated 18 years of sobriety.

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Kurupt Reveals How Eminem & Dr. Dre Helped Him Through Alcohol Addiction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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