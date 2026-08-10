Skipping routine HVAC maintenance can cost you big year-round

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If you’re thinking of skipping HVAC maintenance, think again, as doing so can cost you big year-round by impairing your system’s performance and efficiency, causing it to use more energy and drive up your utility bills. Your heating and air conditioning system may also be at risk of sudden breakdowns, shortening its lifespan.

One of the last things you want is a higher energy bill, considering that energy prices are continuously on the rise. In a March 2026 piece, Inside Climate News noted that recent data showed electricity rates soared 5% nationwide in 2025. On top of that was the nearly 7% increase in prices from 2024 to 2025.

What Does HVAC Maintenance Entail?

HVAC system maintenance is a multi-step process in which an HVAC service technician will conduct a professional inspection of your home’s heating and cooling system. They’ll look into the following components to confirm performance and safety:

Electrical elements (e.g., wiring, connections, voltage, fuses, and capacitors)

Refrigerants (pressures and levels)

Thermostat (calibration and temperature accuracy)

Safety (including verifying and testing heat exchangers, exhaust flues, and gas pressures)

The heating and AC maintenance professional will also give your system a thorough cleaning. Part of this is to replace filters, which can help guarantee that a system stays in top-running shape, as noted by this guide discussing Leesburg, VA HVAC services.

Is Professional HVAC Maintenance Really Necessary?

Yes. HVAC maintenance performed by professionals is necessary because many of the steps involved are complex, requiring:

Technical knowledge

Specialized tools

Safety training

A concrete example is handling electrical wiring and connections. If someone without training were to do this, they could be at risk of electrical injuries, such as shocks and burns.

Another example is dealing with refrigerants. As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes, refrigerants used in air conditioning equipment come with risks like toxicity and flammability. Handling these chemicals without proper training and knowledge can therefore pose health and safety hazards.

How Can Skipping Routine HVAC Maintenance Cost You Big Year-Round?

Skipping routine HVAC maintenance can cost consumers like you big year-round, as dirty, debris-covered parts (e.g., air filters, drain pans, and coils) can “choke” the system up. They can force the heating and cooling equipment to work harder, consume more energy, and drive up utility bills.

The harder an ill-maintained heating and air conditioning system has to work, the more wear and tear it develops. Premature wear and tear can then make the system more likely to break down and require costly emergency HVAC repairs.

Manufacturers may also invalidate warranties for skipping HVAC servicing. Without proof of regular maintenance schedules, you may have to pay for parts and services out of pocket that should have otherwise been free and covered by the warranty.

Avoid Skipping or Delaying Necessary HVAC Maintenance

HVAC maintenance may seem like a tedious task, but it’s necessary nonetheless, as it can help your system maintain peak performance, high energy efficiency, and longevity. The more energy-efficient your heating and cooling system is, the less likely it is to cause your utility bills to skyrocket.

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