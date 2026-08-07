Senator Claims CBS Suppressed Story About Jeffrey Epstein's $250 Million Banking Sketchiness

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Sen. Ron Wyden is accusing CBS News of shelving a 60 Minutes interview that he says could have shed new light on Jeffrey Epstein’s financial network and the banks that handled millions of dollars in suspicious transactions tied to the disgraced financier.

The Oregon Democrat made the allegation in a Senate Finance Committee report released Monday, arguing that an interview he recorded with former 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi was intended to be part of a larger investigation into Epstein’s banking practices. According to the report, the segment never aired and was effectively “suppressed,” Newsweek reports.

Wyden’s report alleges that Deutsche Bank failed to promptly report more than $250 million in suspicious Epstein-related transactions and argues that major financial institutions did not adequately monitor or disclose activity connected to the convicted sex offender.

The report further claims that JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America violated federal anti-money laundering laws by failing to properly screen and report suspicious financial transactions involving Epstein.

CBS News disputes Wyden’s characterization.

“We air pieces when they are ready, and suggesting that an interview is being ‘suppressed’ for any reason is categorically false,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. CBS added that the story simply was not completed before the end of the show’s season.

The report also notes that it is unclear whether the broader investigation will ever air following Alfonsi’s departure from the network.

The banks named in the report pushed back on Wyden’s conclusions.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase said the report “largely recycles allegations that have already been exhaustively examined by courts and the government.”

Bank of America said it takes its legal and regulatory obligations seriously and “did not facilitate wrongdoing.”

Deutsche Bank acknowledged its past relationship with Epstein, saying it regrets the connection, has cooperated with law enforcement and regulators, and has invested in strengthening its anti-money laundering controls.

The allegations arrive as renewed public scrutiny over Epstein and those connected to him continues to fuel political and media attention, even years after his death.

See how social media is applying pressure below.