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REDDZZRUNDOWN: Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit & Drake Teases More Music

REDDZZRUNDOWN: Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit & Drake Teases More Music

Megan Thee Stallion is sued in a lawsuit by her former cameraman, while Drake hints that more music — and possibly more smoke — could be coming.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion’s legal drama is continuing, while Drake is making it clear that his pen may still have plenty of ink left.

Megan’s former cameraman, Emilio Garcia, sued the Houston rapper in a lawsuit alleging workplace-related claims, including that he was subjected to a hostile work environment. Garcia has also alleged that he was trapped inside an SUV while Megan was intimate with another woman.

Megan has pushed back against the allegations and previously sought to have the case dismissed. According to the latest discussion surrounding the lawsuit, however, the legal battle is continuing, meaning the rapper could find herself back in court as the case moves ahead.

Meanwhile, Drake has the internet talking again — and this time, it’s about what could be coming next musically.

During a recent Kick livestream, Drake thanked fans for their support over the past several months before reflecting on his recent releases and seemingly issuing a warning to anyone considering responding to him.

“Careful with that reply, ’cause the pen isn’t dry,” Drake said during the stream.

Naturally, that was enough to get fans wondering whether another round of music — and possibly lyrical shots — is on the way.

Whether Drake is preparing another surprise release, a full project or simply having fun with the competition remains to be seen. For now, fans of both artists are waiting on two very different developments: what happens next in Megan’s courtroom battle and what Drake decides to drop next.

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