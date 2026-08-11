Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Plan your next home improvement project with long-term value in mind

Choosing the right home improvement project can pay off for years to come. Learn how to prioritize renovations that offer lasting benefits!

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Plan your next home improvement project with long-term value in mind
Unsplash.com royalty-free image #KxCreC5lwDY, '' uploaded by rawpixel (https://unsplash.com/@rawpixel), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/KxCreC5lwDY on March 13th, 2019. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

You can ensure your next home improvement project has lasting benefits by focusing on essential repairs and system upgrades, followed by projects that enhance versatility and durability, ensuring these additions provide lasting usefulness and are easy to maintain.

Almost half of all American homeowners plan to renovate their homes this year, according to the 2026 Houzz & Home Study. For 36% of them, financial readiness triggered their renovation plans.

If it has for you too, you may be tempted to focus on the visually appealing upgrades you’ve been dreaming of. However, you can ensure long-term value if your renovation improves daily comfort while reducing future operating and maintenance costs. Ultimately, when selling, you’ll want a positive return on investment, so ensure your upgrades will also appeal to future buyers. 

What Are High-Value Home Improvement Projects?

Your home is a significant investment, and value-adding home improvements can build equity faster, making it more desirable than comparable properties. Some high-value improvement projects include:

  • Exterior Upgrades: Enhance curb appeal and offer practical benefits such as security and weather protection.
  • HVAC and Water Heating: Upgrading to a heat-pump water heater saves money and lasts longer than a standard electric water heater.
  • Storage: Increases functionality without major renovations.
  • Kitchen and Bathroom Upgrades: Once within project scope, these improve livability and buyer appeal.
  • Functional Spaces: Transforming your basement or attic into livable areas can address space limitations while increasing home value.
  • Energy Efficiency: Making eco-friendly choices lowers utility expense and improves comfort.

According to ENERGY STAR, replacing old windows with certified alternatives can lower household energy bills by 12%.  

How to Plan Your Next Home Improvement Project With Long-Term Value in Mind

Strategic home remodeling involves defining your core goals and prioritizing needs over wants. Forego chasing trends and instead evaluate your upgrades according to long-term value:

Start With Essential Needs

Addressing the repairs and system improvements your home needs is a practical place to start, as they help prevent costly damage. Essentials typically include:

  • Roofing
  • Drainage
  • Insulation
  • HVAC and plumbing
  • Windows and structural issues

When these are in good working condition, it indicates a home is well-maintained.  

Focus On Versatility and Durability

With the essential updates complete, your next home improvement project should focus on versatile and durable cosmetic upgrades. These can include exterior projects, such as a garage or front door replacement. You can also consider minor kitchen and bathroom upgrades, including updated fixtures or refreshed cabinets.

Let Utility and Maintenance Costs Be Your Guide

When deciding on the best value-adding long-term home upgrades, prioritize usability and ease of maintenance. A smart home renovation can improve energy efficiency, making your home more comfortable and less expensive to own over time. 

Create a Value-Rich Project Plan

Staying within project scope starts with establishing a realistic budget with a contingency reserve. Obtain multiple estimates before choosing a contractor and verify their references, licensing, insurance, and warranties. Reputable companies like Unified Home Remodeling can provide you with home renovation advice, ensuring you get the upgrades that are best for you.

An Investment That Ensures Current and Future Value

A home improvement project should offer protection, functionality, efficiency, and buyer appeal. Assessing your home’s needs, defining your goals, and investing strategically can help ensure you achieve this.

We have many lifestyle articles that can guide you through your next project.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy Moved Out Solitary Confinement Following Prison Fight

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Hip-Hop Wired
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI

Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Alleged Evidence In 2025 Shooting Case

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
18:51
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Jesus Is Coming To Sin City With Gospel Residency

Comments
43:05
Reality TV  |  imjeremiahjones

Bambi Is Choosing Fitness After Reality TV

Comments
10 Items
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Howard University Surprise Unenrollments Spark Outrage

Comments
36:43
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Lil Rel Taps Karlous Miller To Co Star In Directorial Debut

Comments
Local  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Cyclosporiasis Cases Surge Past 100 Amid Nationwide Outbreak

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close