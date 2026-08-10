Facility upgrades helping businesses lower maintenance costs for years

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Facility upgrades like Smart Building Management Systems (BMS) and LED lighting retrofits help firms lower their maintenance costs for years by reducing energy use and wear and tear. They also replace reactive break-fix approaches with proactive prevention, helping extend hardware lifespans.

Aiming to reduce maintenance expenses must be of particular importance to owners, as upkeep plays a massive role in commercial buildings’ overall life cycle cost. As the International Facility Management Association notes, operation, renewal, and maintenance account for 85% of this total cost.

What Are Maintenance Costs?

Maintenance costs are ongoing facility management expenses needed to keep physical assets in good and safe working condition. They include equipment (e.g., company vehicles, movable tools, and machinery) and property (e.g., buildings and grounds).

What Are the Main Types of Maintenance?

Preventive and reactive are the two primary types of maintenance.

Preventive maintenance allows for long-term facility savings and enhanced building maintenance efficiency. It takes a more proactive approach that involves performing the following before something breaks and needs repairs.

Getting regular inspections

Sticking to service schedules

Replacing components nearing the end of their service lives

Conducting routine system tests to confirm efficient performance

Keeping detailed records

Conversely, reactive maintenance refers to a “fix-on-failure” approach. It involves servicing, repairing, or replacing assets and equipment only after they’ve malfunctioned.

Reactive maintenance typically costs more than proactive, preventive maintenance, as it often involves a major breakdown. Repairs for these malfunctions usually cost more than preventive strategies like inspections, cleaning, and minor part replacement.

How and Which Facility Upgrades Help Businesses Lower Maintenance Costs for Years?

In a January 2026 article, trade magazine Construction Today noted that material costs have increased 5% year-over-year, with some major commodities, like steel and aluminum, seeing higher gains of 20% to 30%.

With higher material prices come higher potential maintenance expenses, so it makes practical sense to invest in cost-effective upgrades now that can save businesses in the long run.

Smart Building Management Systems (BMS)

A BMS is a centralized, computer-based control network that automates and constantly monitors a facility’s core operations. Examples include:

Power systems

Modern heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems

Lighting systems

Security systems

Upgrading from manual means to a BMS allows businesses to save money by providing accurate, automated, and predictive maintenance insights. The data comes from the system’s constant monitoring findings and analysis.

LED Lighting Retrofits

LED light retrofits are facility upgrades that can slash maintenance costs, thanks to these lights’ longevity.

As ENERGYSTAR.gov reports, LED lights last 15 times longer. They also provide the same brightness as traditional bulbs. LEDs, however, use 90% less energy.

The benefits are particularly pronounced for products like LED high bay lighting. As these lights sit in very high ceilings, their maintenance requires costly specialized equipment and labor (e.g., scissor lifts). By upgrading to LED, which has a much longer lifespan, facility owners can reduce their expenses.

Enjoy Lower Maintenance Costs With Smart Facility Upgrades

Strategic upgrades like BMS incorporation and LED light retrofits let businesses and facility owners like you lower maintenance costs, enjoy more savings, and boost asset performance.

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