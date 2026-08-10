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Extreme heat is becoming an overlooked workplace injury risk because, unlike more “well-known” mechanical hazards (e.g., falls from heights or moving machinery), it’s an invisible, gradual stressor. It may not directly cause injuries, but it can indirectly trigger incidents by impairing cognition, slowing reaction times, and increasing mental fatigue.

Indeed, recent research reveals the many dangerous heat exposure effects. In a March 2026 article, The Weather Channel cited the findings of a study, which found that extreme heat contributes to around 28,000 workplace injury cases each year in the United States.

What Classifies as a Workplace Injury?

The term “workplace injury” refers to any physical or mental harm a worker sustains while they act within the course of their employment or perform job responsibilities or duties.

Workplace injuries can be physical, such as wounds or broken bones from slips, trips, falls, or struck-by incidents. They can also manifest as diseases or illnesses, such as toxicity or infections caused by chemical or biological exposure.

The most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that in 2024, there were around 2.5 million workplace injuries and illnesses in the private sector.

Can You Lose Your Job Because of an Injury?

Yes. An injury can cause you to lose your job if:

It renders you unable to perform your primary work duties and responsibilities

Your role in the workplace cannot change

No job modification can accommodate your health and medical limits

What should not happen, however, is you losing your job because your employer fired you for reporting your workplace injury or filing a workers’ compensation insurance claim. It’s illegal for employers to do this, with such action legally classified as wrongful termination or unlawful retaliation.

It’s also worth noting that insurers can outright deny workers’ comp claims, according to this guide discussing the services of a Richmond workers’ comp lawyer who fights insurance denials.

Such denials, which may sometimes be unfair and invalid, can lead to loss of medical coverage. It can delay an injured worker’s recovery and cause them to fail to return to work, something an employer can use as grounds for termination.

How Is Heat Becoming an Overlooked Workplace Injury Risk?

Occupational heat hazards are becoming an overlooked workplace injury risk because they don’t cause immediate, obvious symptoms. Instead, extreme heat exposure triggers injury- or illness-causing incidents through invisible, gradual changes to the body and mind.

Workplace heat exhaustion, for instance, can occur over several hours or days following sustained fluid loss and prolonged exposure. Once it happens, it can manifest as headaches, dizziness, or lightheadedness.

Without heat safety protocols at work, workers will likely experience temperature-related exhaustion and severe consequences like:

Increased likelihood of slipping, tripping, and falling

Sudden fainting or physical collapse

Falls from heights

Work accidents due to slowed reactions and confusion

Given those severe, even deadly consequences, preventing heat injuries must therefore be a top priority for employers and employees alike.

Never Underestimate Extreme Heat

Extreme heat is a severe workplace injury risk that no employer or employee should underestimate, considering that it can cause severe injuries, even deaths. Instead, everyone should follow proactive preventive guidelines, including staying hydrated, resting, and seeking shade when necessary.

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