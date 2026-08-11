REDDZZRUNDOWN: Megan Teases New Music, Jay-Z Rumor Shut Down

Megan Thee Stallion may have a courtroom battle ahead, but she’s also giving the Hotties something new to look forward to. The Houston rapper teased what appears to be her next musical era with a new Instagram post featuring the words “Act 3. I’m back” written across her back. The cryptic announcement immediately sparked excitement and questions about what Megan has planned, including potential collaborations, features and when fans could finally hear the new music.

The tease comes as Megan prepares to head to trial after being sued in a lawsuit by her former photographer. He has accused Megan and Roc Nation of workplace violations, including allegations involving unpaid wages and discrimination. Megan and Roc Nation have denied the claims.

While Megan appears ready to turn her attention back toward music, another Roc Nation artist is also generating plenty of conversation.

Rumors recently began circulating that a new Jay-Z album was completely finished and potentially awaiting a partnership before being released. Roc Nation, however, quickly poured cold water on the speculation, publicly disputing the claim that the project is complete.

That means fans waiting for Hov’s next solo album shouldn’t start the countdown just yet. Jay-Z has not personally announced a new project or release date.