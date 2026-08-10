Dr. Abdul El-Sayed Claps Back At Trump’s “Two Americas” Attack

Source: Finn Gomez / Getty

The Democratic Party’s nominee for the Senate from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, has captured the nation’s attention including that of President Donald Trump. But when Trump made a bigoted attack on El-Sayed, the latter responded with a scathing observation about Trump’s marriage.



On Saturday (Aug. 8), Trump went on his Truth Social media platform and posted a side-by-side comparison of himself and First Lady Melania Trump with a photo of El-Sayed and his wife Dr. Sarah Jukaku. He captioned the post “Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s (sic)” and used El-Sayed’s full first name.



The Islamaphobic post was raised during El-Sayed’s appearance on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper on Sunday morning (Aug. 9). The doctor replied, “Yeah, he’s right. One in which your overlords are two people who don’t like each other but joined in the interest in making billions of dollars off of you, or two people who genuinely love each other enjoying some pancakes together, who want to come together to build the kind of America where they can raise a family and know that that family is going to have the good things.”