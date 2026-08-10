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Savannah James' Hermés, Chanel Shopping Trips End With Fired Employees

LeBron James' Wife Savannah's Hermés And Chanel Shopping Trips End With Fired Employees

Savannah James revealed that she and podcast co-host April McDaniel have faced profiling and rude treatment at luxury stores internationally.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Being the wife of billionaire LeBron James has its perks, which include jet-setting to shop at luxury stores around the world, but as Savannah revealed, she still gets profiled. 

The businesswoman and Reframe skincare founder recently sat with Danielle Robay’s podcast Question Everything. 

Joined by her own Everybody’s Crazy podcast co-host April McDaniel, James mentioned that she’s not a big fan of shopping around the 54-minute mark.

That’s when McDaniel brought up a recent trip to Europe where they needed to set up private shopping appointments at Hermés, and the saleslady treated them “like sh-t,” and it ended with a salesperson losing their job.

“They fired a lady. I said, ‘We’ll be back for you. I’ll be right back.’ We had an appointment… I said, ‘Baby, you caught the wrong one today,'” McDaniel remembered.

McDaniel says that while James is “very nice” and would rather just calmly leave the situation, she approached it head-on.

“You want some smoke? You done caught one. Like I am crazy like that,” McDaniel said, and once the situation was rectified, they ended up “in the private room with champagne and macarons.”

The co-hosts then remembered a similar situation at Chanel in Paris, which James says “was crazy.”

There was something on display, and when James went to grab it, a worker said, “Don’t touch, don’t touch,” even though there wasn’t a sign that indicated any instructions.

“It caught me off guard because typically when it’s like an exclusive situation, it’ll say don’t touch. I can read,” James joked. “I can see very clearly, and there was nothing that said don’t touch. And I’m in a merchandise store…”

That’s when McDaniel jumped in to defend her friend.

“I called on the phone,” McDaniel recounts. “They shut that whole store down. I said, ‘Sir, today’s not the day with this little rinky-dink bag.'”

McDaniel made it clear how she handles situations like that, saying, “I’m calling the boss. We’re closing this store down. I’m proving a point. You’re fired.”

See social media’s reaction to the interactions below.

LeBron James' Wife Savannah's Hermés And Chanel Shopping Trips End With Fired Employees was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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