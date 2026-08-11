Planning a building upgrade? Don’t overlook elevator modernization

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Upgrading vertical transportation systems like elevators can improve reliability, accessibility, energy performance, and the overall experience for occupants, be it tenants who live in the building or visitors who come only for a few hours. A simple change, but upgrading to modern elevator technology can be a great boon to your space.

Most people, when considering a major renovation for their building, apartment, or commercial space, focus on the floors, windows, or walls. However, elevator modernization can be the building upgrade that makes your building feel more comfortable, modern, and appealing to building tenants.

Before you upgrade, you might want to learn a bit more about why a good modern elevator system is important for a building.

Aging Equipment Can Affect Reliability

Older elevator systems may require more frequent maintenance as components become worn or replacement parts become harder to source.

Unexpected shutdowns can inconvenience residents, employees, visitors, and customers while potentially disrupting building operations. Modernization can replace outdated components and improve system reliability, depending on the condition and design of the existing elevator.

Planning upgrades proactively may be preferable to waiting for major equipment failures. You don’t want to always be hearing from tenants when they get stuck in an elevator for a few seconds or minutes. It can be distressing for both parties to go through these situations.

Consider commercial elevator services in Richmond when trying to upgrade your vertical transportation systems.

Modern Controls Can Improve Performance

Elevator control technology has advanced significantly. Modern control systems can:

Improve how elevators respond to calls

Manage traffic

Coordinate multiple cars in larger buildings

More responsive systems may help reduce unnecessary waiting and improve the flow of people through busy properties. For commercial buildings with significant daily traffic, even modest sustainable building improvements can affect the overall occupant experience.

Accessibility Should Be Part Of The Conversation

Accessibility is an important consideration whenever a building’s transportation systems are upgraded. Elevator modernization may provide an opportunity to evaluate:

Controls

Door operation

Floor access

Communication systems

Other features against applicable accessibility requirements

Building owners should work with qualified professionals to determine which standards and regulations apply to their specific property. Creating a more accessible building benefits occupants while supporting inclusive design.

Elevator Efficiency Can Reduce Operating Costs

Older elevator equipment may not be as energy-efficient as newer technology.

Modern motors, controls, lighting, and standby systems can reduce energy consumption in certain applications. LED lighting and efficient control technologies may also contribute to lower operating costs.

While savings vary by building and equipment, energy performance is increasingly important as property owners look for ways to improve overall building efficiency.

Elevator Modernization Should Be a Priority for Building Owners

If you aren’t making elevator modernization a priority in 2026 and beyond, you are missing out. It’s an easy way to make your building feel more reliable, modern, and accessible to visitors and tenants. It can also help you reduce operating costs, which is always a good thing.

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