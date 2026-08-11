Trump Once Again Trying To Fire Lisa Cook From Federal Reserve Board

Source: Al Drago / Getty

Despite the Supreme Court shutting him down earlier this year, President Donald Trump is once again threatening to fire Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

ABC News reports that the White House sent Cook a letter last week informing her that Trump is considering firing her. The letter ordered Cook to respond within three weeks to their flimsy allegations of fraud. The allegation of fraud comes from Cook saying a secondary residence would be her primary residence. Mortgage experts have said this is an incredibly common mistake that doesn’t rise to the level of fraud.

Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled that Cook can stay in her position as she hasn’t been found guilty of a crime. The Trump administration appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court, which also ruled that Lisa Cook could keep her job.

“Only after Cook has had the opportunity to respond to the charges made against her … may a final decision be made,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. “And only then can the courts assess the validity and sufficiency of such charges.”

In sending the letter and asking Cook to respond to the allegations, Trump is allowing Cook to respond to the charges. Cook has repeatedly maintained her innocence and has called out Trump for placing undue pressure on the traditionally independent Federal Reserve.

“This was never about mortgage documents signed years before I became a Federal Reserve governor. It was an attempt to remove me on a manufactured pretext because I refused to bow to political pressure and continued to set interest rates based only on what would best serve the American people,” Cook said in a statement after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“These allegations are as baseless now as they were a year ago when President Trump tried to remove Governor Cook and interfere with the independence of the Federal Reserve,” Cook’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement to ABC News. “No matter what President Trump tries to do next, this much is clear under the facts and Supreme Court precedent — there is no valid cause for removing Governor Cook. As we did before, we will challenge this latest pretext and preserve her position and the historic role of the Fed.”

What’s crazy is that these are the same allegations that Trump tried to fire Cook over last year. There’s no new evidence, no convictions; literally nothing has changed. Making Trump’s move even more baffling is that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made the same mortgage claims that Trump is trying to fire Cook over. So Cook committed fraud in Trump’s eyes, then so did Bessent.

So why isn’t he getting a pink slip? Well, we know why.

I’m just flummoxed by the fact that Trump has exploited his position of power to enrich himself more than any president before him. He’s clearly using his position to make money in the stock market and has basically monetized insider trading on Truth Social. Not to mention, just this week, Capital One closed 300 accounts connected to his organization due to money laundering concerns.

If anyone needs to respond to allegations of fraud, it’s Trump. But of course, that’s never going to happen because for some reason, America has decided that weird old man gets a pass on all wrongdoing.

There are actual problems that need to be solved. People can’t afford groceries, housing is still expensive, and the job market is a nightmare. Instead of focusing on anything that would benefit the people who voted for him, Trump is instead focused on petty grievances.

So to the folks who voted for this man, I have to ask: is this your king? Cause this is just pathetic, y’all.

SEE ALSO:

Supreme Court Appears Inclined To Let Lisa Cook Keep Her Job



Treasury Secretary Made Same Mortgage Claims As Lisa Cook



Federal Judge Rules Lisa Cook Can Remain Federal Reserve Governor





Trump Once Again Trying To Fire Lisa Cook From Federal Reserve Board was originally published on newsone.com