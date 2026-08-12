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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Beyoncé Lawsuit, Whitney Barbie & Rod Wave

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Beyoncé Lawsuit, Whitney Barbie & Rod Wave

Beyoncé is sued in a lawsuit over “Alien Superstar,” Whitney Houston gets a new Barbie, and Rod Wave explains the meaning behind his music.

Published on August 12, 2026
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Beyoncé is facing another legal battle, this time connected to a fan-favorite track from her Grammy-winning Renaissancealbum

An enterprise and producer have sued Beyoncé and several music companies over an alleged unauthorized sample used on her 2022 song “Alien Superstar.” The lawsuit reportedly centers on “Moonraker,” a song performed by John Holiday. The plaintiffs claim a spoken-word portion of that track was used in the introduction to “Alien Superstar” without proper permission.

No ruling has been made, so fans will have to wait and see how the case plays out.

Meanwhile, Whitney Houston is getting another well-deserved celebration of her legacy. Mattel has unveiled a Barbie honoring the late music icon, inspired by Houston’s memorable 1987 “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” era. The collectible recreates one of the superstar’s signature looks and adds another major tribute to Houston’s lasting impact on music and pop culture.

Rod Wave is also making headlines as he prepares to release his new album, Don’t Look Down, on August 28. Addressing critics who label his music as “pain music,” the rapper explained that he views his songs as testimony and reflections of real-life experiences rather than simply sadness.

He’ll take that new music on the road this fall with his biggest headlining trek yet, the 25-city Don’t Look Down Tour.

And Fivio Foreign has fans talking after previewing music with a Christian-inspired direction — though some of the lyrics are already raising a few eyebrows.

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