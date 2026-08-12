REDDZZRUNDOWN: Beyoncé Faces Lawsuit & Rod Wave Talks Reality

Beyoncé is facing a new legal battle over one of the standout tracks from her Grammy-winning Renaissance album.

A lawsuit accuses Beyoncé and others involved with “Alien Superstar” of copyright infringement over an allegedly unauthorized sample. According to the claims discussed on ReddzzRundown, the plaintiffs allege Beyoncé’s team did not have the proper license when the song was initially released but obtained one weeks after Renaissance dropped in 2022.

The plaintiffs are reportedly seeking to prevent further profits connected to the allegedly infringing material. Beyoncé has not been found liable, and the allegations will have to play out through the legal process.

Meanwhile, Rod Wave has something to say about people constantly labeling his music as sad or “pain music.”

During a recent interview, the rapper explained that he views his music as testimony rather than simply focusing on heartbreak and sadness. For Rod Wave, the difficult experiences he puts into his songs reflect situations people face every day.

“It’s reality,” he explained, noting that everyone goes through their own problems and that he tries to turn those experiences into something positive.

His comments arrive as fans prepare for his next era of music. Rod Wave is gearing up for the release of Don’t Look Down, the follow-up to his 2024 album Last Lap. For Rod Wave, the emotional storytelling isn’t just about pain — it’s about documenting real life and finding a way to keep moving through it.