Source: RapDirect / Instagram

Pinkchyu, an Instagram star and OnlyFans model who recently encountered Drake on a speed dating segment on a NELK stream, has confirmed some details. After winning the speed dating competition, Pinkchyu confirmed that Drake is indeed purchasing a home for her mother.

Talking with TMZ, Pinkchyu, who became popular on social media for cosplaying before hitting the OnlyFans lane, shared that the chemistry she and Drake shared during the speed dating segment was a good time but didn’t lead to a future hookup.

However, Pinkchyu, whose real name is Lin Lamar, shared that she and Drake have been in communication and kept it coy about whether they’ll be more than just friends.

On Instagram, Lamar shared a video of the moment where Drake promised he’d buy her anything she wanted. The video clip then shifted to Lamar speaking with her mother as she shared the news of her good fortune. Mom gave her daughter a loving hug in the genuinely sweet moment.

Check out Pinkchyu’s chat with TMZ and the sweet moment with her mom below.

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Photo: RapDirect/Instagram

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House was originally published on hiphopwired.com