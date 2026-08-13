REDDZZRUNDOWN: Megan Thee Stallion Teases Act 3, New Verzuz Set

Megan Thee Stallion is making it clear that she has plenty more music on the way.

The Houston rapper recently sat down with former First Lady Michelle Obama on the IMO podcast and opened up about her upcoming Act 3, including what fans can expect from the return of her fan-favorite Tina Snow persona.

Megan explained that Tina Snow never really disappeared, but this next era will give the character a proper reintroduction for newer Hotties who may not have been following her since the early days of her career.

“I don’t think Tina ever just actually left,” Megan said, adding that she wants to give the persona a proper rollout and title.

And the collaborations could be a major part of the project. Megan teased that she has several features fans have been asking for, including some she believes will genuinely shock listeners. She even called Act 3 one of the projects she expects to be among her favorites she’s ever released.

Meanwhile, R&B fans have another reason to clear their calendars.

Donell Jones and Joe are set to go head-to-head in the next Verzuz battle on Thursday, August 20 at 9 p.m. The matchup is expected to bring plenty of classic R&B records as the two singers put their catalogs to the test.

Lady Reddzz says she’ll be tuned in regardless of how the night goes down.