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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Megan Opens Up, Rod Wave Faces Legal Battle

Megan Thee Stallion gets candid about healing and boundaries, while Rod Wave’s legal team receives a massive amount of evidence in his ongoing case.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about life beyond the spotlight.

During a conversation with former First Lady Michelle Obama on the IMO podcast, Megan reflected on healing, setting boundaries and redefining what it means to be strong. The rapper explained that strength doesn’t always mean being tough or hiding emotions.

Instead, Megan said strength can mean being brave enough to keep going, admit when you don’t want to do something and simply say “no.” She also acknowledged that she previously felt pressure to say yes and make everyone around her happy.

While Megan has been focusing on herself, she’s also been working on new music — and fans could see the return of her Tina Snow persona.

Meanwhile, Rod Wave is facing a serious legal battle. According to the Daily Dirt report, his legal team recently received roughly 90 gigabytes of evidence from prosecutors connected to a Georgia shooting investigation. The material reportedly includes approximately 1,900 photos, 111 videos and multiple audio recordings.

Rod Wave is reportedly facing 14 charges connected to the case. His attorney, Drew Findling, maintains that the rapper is innocent and disputes the allegations.

Elsewhere in the Dirt, Rihanna shared a full-circle family moment from Barbados, while NBA YoungBoy revealed that he has relocated to South Korea and suggested he has no plans to return to the United States.

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