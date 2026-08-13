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Sean Duffy Slammed For Hiring Gamers As Air Traffic Controllers

Level Up?: Sean Duffy Boasts About Hiring Gamers As Air Traffic Controllers

We're not sure if this is gonna help frequent flyers feel any more confident when they board an airplane.

Published on August 13, 2026
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  • Hiring gamers as air traffic controllers raises worries about safety and training shortcuts.
  • The administration boasts about meeting hiring goals, despite concerns from experts and the public.
  • Streamlining the hiring process for such a critical role is seen as reckless and irresponsible.
A man in a suit with a concerned expression, and a laptop screen displaying a video game scene with a cartoon character.
Getty Images / Sean Duffy / Fortnite

Another one of Donald Trump’s DEI Hires, Sean Duffy, is happy to report he solved the air traffic controller shortage he started when he fired thousands of workers a year and a half ago by fast-tracking gamers to fill those roles.

We’re not sure if this is gonna help frequent flyers feel any more confident when they board an airplane, but do know that an expert-level Fortnite player will be ensuring airplanes don’t crash into each other in the sky.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the reality star, now the Transportation Secretary of the United States, boasted about the “accomplishment” while sharing a video featuring people of color and/or women, which, hilariously, goes against everything this administration stands for.

The post reads:

In April, we launched a NEW CAMPAIGN to recruit video gamers as air traffic controllers — and supercharged the entire hiring process to get the BEST & BRIGHTEST in faster. The results are HISTORIC

  • 94% of hiring goal met — fastest time ever to reach target
  • 2,000+ hired — the most in a single year
  • 2,000+ “best & brightest” candidates in the pipeline — reaching the Academy quicker than any class before them, thanks to the most streamlined hiring process We’re building the strongest, sharpest workforce in aviation history

What could go wrong, right?

Well, with this administration, a lot can go wrong, and based on how this was handled, sh*t could hit the fan quickly.

People Are Not Too Sure About Sean Duffy Cutting Red Tape For The Hiring Process

Playing video games and flying aircraft in them is one thing; streamlining gamers into roles that require intense training is another thing, and understandably has a lot of folks worried.

“Fast tracking and short cutting the path to being an ATC official is reckless and stupid. The procedure was in place for a fucking reason. But why would you care if anything bad happens? trump doesn’t give a shit, so neither do you,” one social media user wrote in reply to Duffy’s post.

Another post read, “Being American, this would almost undoubtedly be one of the most terrifying posts I’ve read from Trump’s party in recent weeks. The Transport Minister is dead seriously celebrating that the safety issues in air travel, which he himself caused, have been resolved by recruiting.”

No lies detected.

We hope this works out, but we’re prepared for it to fall apart.

You can see more reactions below.

Level Up?: Sean Duffy Boasts About Hiring Gamers As Air Traffic Controllers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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