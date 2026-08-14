#RHOA: Kelli & Angela Trade Shade Over Alleged Foreclosure
#RHOA Receipts: Kelli Potter Serially Shades 'FRAUDGELA' Angela Oakley Over Alleged Foreclosure, Fellow Housewife Responds–'A Cookbook With No Kitchen, DAYUM!'
The drama between The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Angela Oakley and Kelli Potter is showing no signs of slowing down. With part two of the highly anticipated #RHOA reunion on the way, the two housewives have seemingly taken their reunion battle off the couch and onto social media, trading pointed comments and accusations over everything from real estate and foreclosure to their personal lives.
Kelli Potter shared a real estate listing that appears to show Angela Oakley’s investment property in pre-foreclosure.
The latest round of tension began when Kelli took to X with a post that immediately caught fans’ attention. Potter shared what appeared to be a real estate listing connected to Angela that was labeled “Pre-foreclosure / Auction.” Rather than simply posting the listing, Kelli questioned whether the property was actually the marital home Angela shares with her husband, Charles Oakley. She also appeared to suggest that Angela’s property was “in foreclosure and up for auction.”
“This is the $2 million house we’re speaking of?” Kelli captioned the post.
She then added:
“BABY This is your MARITAL HOME, not an investment property,” before following up with another pointed question:
“That was in foreclosure and up for auction…correct?”
She added in part:
“So before we discuss finances (which is weird, with your lifetime ban from FINRA and all?), My home, or MY real-life struggles…make sure we’re bringing EVERYTHING to the forefront.”
Kelli’s post quickly became a talking point among fans, particularly because it arrived on the heels of the women’s already strained relationship throughout the season. Their interactions have been filled with disagreements, side-eyes and accusations, and their reunion sit-down did little to ease the tension.
In fact, the social media drama comes just days after Angela accused Kelli of repeatedly taking “the other side of almost every issue” involving her throughout this season.
The timing of the post was especially interesting considering what viewers can expect when part two of the reunion airs.
A sneak peek shared by the OMFGRealityTV page on Aug. 11 showed Angela and Kelli continuing to clash, with the conversation turning toward their respective assets and business ventures. Based on the preview, it appears the two women still have plenty to say to one another, and their disagreement over the property may be just the latest chapter in their ongoing feud.
Angela set the record straight about the pre-foreclosure claims.
But Angela wasn’t about to let Kelli’s claims go unanswered.
After the foreclosure allegations made their way across social media, Angela returned to X to address the situation and push back against the narrative.
On X, Angela denied that the property was in foreclosure and attempted to provide additional context about the home.
Angela reportedly explained that the property in question is an investment property that she purchased herself. She also claimed that the home has more than $1 million in equity and recently received a major renovation funded with $500,000 in cash.
The reality star also made it clear that, according to her, she and her husband continue to own their marital home as well as rental properties.
In other words, Angela appeared to be making the distinction between the property Kelli highlighted and the couple’s actual marital residence, while also defending her financial position.
But Angela didn’t stop at addressing the real estate claims.
She also turned the conversation back toward Kelli, taking several personal shots at her and bringing up Kelli’s own reported FINRA ban.
Then, in another social media post, Angela made an additional accusation involving Kelli and a deeply personal matter. Angela claimed that Kelli did not reach out to her following the death of her mother.
That allegation adds an even more personal dimension to what was already a heated reality-TV feud.
The two then traded shade over Kelli’s”The Standard” T-shirts tying back to her Carlos King interview.
After the restaurateur offered fans discount codes while taking a jab at Angela, the newbie fired back, harping again on the allegation that Kelli was homeless and living in Shamea’s house.
For now, it appears the disagreement between Angela and Kelli is nowhere near resolved. Between the accusations surrounding the property, their back-and-forth over their businesses and assets, and the personal issues they have raised against one another, part two of the RHOA reunion could bring even more fireworks.
What do you think about this latest battle between the housewives and those Angela Oakley pre-foreclosure claims? Thoughts?
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#RHOA Receipts: Kelli Potter Serially Shades 'FRAUDGELA' Angela Oakley Over Alleged Foreclosure, Fellow Housewife Responds–'A Cookbook With No Kitchen, DAYUM!' was originally published on bossip.com