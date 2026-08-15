Keke Palmer Is Hosting The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards
Keke Palmer Is Hosting The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards Because The Big Boss Stays Booked And In Style
- Keke Palmer announced as host of prestigious 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, showcasing her fashion expertise.
- Keke's diverse fashion portfolio includes working with top designers and delivering iconic red carpet looks.
- CFDA event celebrates leading American fashion designers, with Keke set to raise the style bar as host.
Keke Palmer stays employed.
Our favorite Big Boss is always hosting something, starring in something, producing something, speaking somewhere, or building another business. And now, Keke is adding one of fashion’s biggest nights to the list.
The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that Keke will host the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion, on Monday, November 2, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
Keke Palmer Is Hosting The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards – And We Can’t Wait
“Fashion is one of my favorite ways to tell a story before even saying a word,” Keke said in the announcement. She also shared that she is excited to celebrate the designers and creatives shaping American fashion.
Throughout the night, the CFDA will hand out awards honoring leading couture creators in the American Womenswear, Menswear, Accessory Design, and Emerging Designer of the Year categories. According to the press release, “In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the CFDA Scholarship Fund, WYouth and Nuuly will present the Student Viewing Section at the event as well.
Given its prestige and Big Apple location, the event is a fashion lovers’ dream. Each year, the swanky event is literally dripping in fashion insiders, leading celebrity fashion icons, risk-taking stylists, emerging influencers, and yes, everyone looks good. Note last year, Teyana Taylor.
Gallery: 8 Keke Palmer Looks That Prove The CFDA Host Is A Fashion Girl
We have no doubt Keke will raise the standard. The Password host has been giving us fashion for years. She has played in vintage archives, worked with some of our favorite designers, and given us plenty of red carpet moments worth revisiting.
Her emerging podcast, “Baby It’s Keke Palmer,” is also her fashion playground. The Big Boss is giving big style. Hosting the CFDA Awards is simply the cherry on top of her very fashionable cake.
And we have the receipts.
Keke Palmer Shines In Sergio Hudson
Keke slipped into silver Sergio Hudson for the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. The satin button-down blouse and matching floor-length skirt were pulled together with a statement belt at the waist. Her copper hair and icy blue eye makeup added even more shine to the monochromatic moment.
Keke Palmer Oozes Femininity In Soft Pink Brandon Maxwell
Keke sat front row at Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2025 New York Fashion Week show wearing the designer from head to toe. Her pale pink satin halter look featured a long column skirt and an open back, with black strappy heels underneath. The copper hair against the soft pink made this one of those Fashion Week looks we immediately saved.
Keke Palmer & A Not So Classic White Button Down Shirt
Keke wore Balmain to the 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors, where she received the Renaissance Award. The off-the-shoulder white look reworked the classic button-down with a fitted waist, dramatic collar and thigh-high slit. She finished it with black pointed pumps, auburn hair and soft glam.
Keke Palmer
Keke stepped out in a gray trench layered over short shorts, a crisp white shirt and brown tie. She added sheer black tights, gloves, platform heels and a small white bag to the mix. The high ponytail, dark lip and exaggerated curls made the street-style moment even more fun. Yes, Keke!
Keke Palmer Is Sleek, Sophisticated & Suited Up
Keke switched things up at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards in a white Tom Ford tuxedo jacket, shirt and bow tie with wide-leg Dolce & Gabbana pants. A black cummerbund and single red rose brought the old-school menswear inspiration together. With her hair slicked back and hands in her pockets, Keke showed exactly why tailoring deserves a place in her fashion résumé.
Keke Palmer Digs Into The Versace Archives
Keke went vintage for The Pickup premiere in a Versace Haute Couture gown from the Fall 1996 collection. The sheer gray dress featured sparkling embellishments, lace-like detailing and an asymmetrical neckline. She paired the archive pull with big auburn curls and diamonds for a look that was sexy without needing much else.
Keke Palmer Sparkles In Gucci
Keke hit the 2026 BET Awards carpet in a black Gucci gown covered in shimmering embellishments. The one-shoulder silhouette featured a dramatic thigh-high slit that showed off her legs and matching black pumps. Long braids and minimal jewelry gave the dress plenty of room to shine.
Keke Palmer Brings The Gold To The Met Gala
Keke wore custom Marc Jacobs to the 2024 Met Gala and gave us head-to-toe gold. The fitted gown was created with frayed silk, tulle and antique beaded embroidery that shimmered from every angle. Her sky-high ponytail and stacked gold jewelry pushed the drama even further. (WWD)
Keke Palmer Is Hosting The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards Because The Big Boss Stays Booked And In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com