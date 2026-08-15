Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More 2026 Back To School Pics
Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026
Class is back in session and fans can’t get enough of our favorite stars are sending their little ones back to school for 2026. While summer finally cools down, the academic year is heating up and we can’t believe how much these celebrity seeds have grown.
As much as we love watching multitalented multihyphenates dominate the charts, screens, and awards season, there’s nothing like seeing our faves in mommy mode and on daddy duty. Proud parents like Teyana Taylor remind us that no matter what accolades she earns, her most important role is motherhood.
When Teyana isn’t rocking red carpet with her own mother, her adorable daughters Junie and Rue are often by her side.
Clearly the little stunning spotlight-stealers get it from their mama! If anybody is ready to strike a pose on the playground, it’s these two.
Check out more celebrity seeds on their first day of school for fall 2026 after the flip!
Tristan Thompson’s Son Prince
“Man, I’m getting old,” the NBA star wrote about his eldest son with ex Jordan Craig starting fourth grade.
Toya Johnson-Rushing’s Daughter Reign
The author, entrepreneur, and Toya & Reginae reality star said “it feels like yesterday I was just walking you into kindergarten.” Now Toya’s mini model with husband Robert “Red” Rushing is striking a pose on her way into third grade.
Melody Shari’s Daughters Mariah, Maliah, Malani, and Son Martell II
The singer and Seventh Avenue Premier Skincare founder leveled up after departing Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Now Melody is offering “prayers of protection” as her “#4PieceNugget” with ex-husband Martell Holt does the same thing for this school year.
Drew Sidora’s Son Machai and Daughter Aniya
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star promised to be her children’s “biggest cheerleader, loudest fan, and safest place to land” as they “conquer this school year.” Those powerful words carry even more weight afterr a harrowing divorce battle with Ralph Pittman nearly evicted Drew from the family home until a last-minute reversal in court.
Donnell Rawlings’ Son Austen
We’re used to the BMF and Chappelle’s Show star cracking jokes, but comedy clearly runs in the family. Bad Girls Club alum and Saint by St George founder Stephanie George comedically quipped, “Now, we’re going to have to figure out his homework again.”
Chloe Cook’s Daughters Noa and Nolan
The Heart & Hustle: Houston star’s little girls with late husband Noa Cook are growing up so fast that their fashionista mom let them pick out their first day of school fits. No “matching cardigans” this year! Chloe’s carousel showed off each of their personal styles and some super cute throwbacks.
Eliza Reign’s Daughter Reign
The LHHMIA alum and realtor’s 7-year-old with Future was picture perfect in pigtails as she heads off to start second grade.
Amara La Negra’s Twin Daughters Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress
What’s better than one mini mogul? Two! Former LHHMIA star Amara La Negra made sure Las Royal Twins with ex Allan Mueses were ready to make a royal entrance with a modeling class.
Of course, these cuties were camera-ready for their first day of school send-off!
We love to see these famous families supporting their children’s academic success!
Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026 was originally published on bossip.com