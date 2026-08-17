10 No Limit Songs We Wanna Hear on The Cash Money & No Limit Tour

Source: General / Getty Few record labels captured the attitude, ambition and sound of an era quite like No Limit Records. Led by Master P, the New Orleans powerhouse turned the tank into one of Hip-Hop’s most recognizable logos while introducing the world to a deep roster that included Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, C-Murder, Fiend, Mac and more. RELATED: Michael Jackson’s Contract Helped Make Master P a Mogul

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At its late-1990s peak, No Limit flooded record stores with albums, dominated BET and MTV with memorable videos and built a catalog of radio singles and street anthems that helped establish Southern Hip-Hop as a national force. Houston gets a chance to relive that era when the Cash Money & No Limit Tour kicks off at Toyota Center on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. The lineup brings together Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G. from Cash Money alongside Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Mercedes, Fiend, Mr. Serv-On and Choppa, with Boosie BadAzz appearing as a special guest. With that much No Limit history scheduled to hit one stage, we went through the tank’s catalog and picked 10 No Limit classics we need to hear in Houston.

“Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” – Master P feat. Fiend, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X & Mystikal Year: 1997

Album: Ghetto D If there is one record that represents No Limit at its commercial peak, this is it. The unforgettable “Uhh!” chant, KLC production and all-star lineup turned the record into a national anthem and helped push No Limit from a successful Southern label into mainstream Hip-Hop. The single reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I’m Bout It, Bout It” – TRU feat. Mia X Year: 1995

Album: True The record became a Southern street anthem, and the phrase “bout it, bout it” became permanently connected to Master P and the No Limit brand.

“Mr. Ice Cream Man” – Master P Year: 1996

Album: Ice Cream Man P’s hustler persona, the memorable ice cream truck imagery and the song’s laid-back West Coast-influenced production made it one of the defining records of his early catalog.

“I Miss My Homies” – Master P Year: 1997

Album: Ghetto D No Limit wasn’t only about tank chains and aggressive street records. “I Miss My Homies” showed the emotional side of the movement.

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Silkk the Shocker Year: 1998

Album: Charge It 2 da Game The chemistry between Silkk the Shocker and Mystikal made “It Ain’t My Fault” one of the most recognizable No Limit records of the era. Its explosive hook, frantic energy and quotable refrain made it tailor-made for both radio and packed clubs.

“Bourbons and Lacs” – Master P feat. Mo B. Dick, Lil Gotti & E-A-Ski Year: 1997

Album: Ghetto D This one didn’t need to be No Limit’s biggest pop single to become a classic. “Bourbons and Lacs” was pure cruising music, celebrating customized cars, Southern street culture and the lifestyle that surrounded No Limit at the height of the label’s run.

“Hoody Hoo” – TRU Year: 1999

Album: Da Crime Family By 1999, Master P, C-Murder and Silkk the Shocker were established stars, and “Hoody Hooo” brought the Miller brothers back together as TRU.

“Down 4 My N’s” – C-Murder feat. Snoop Dogg & Magic Year: 1999

Album: No Limit Top Dogg / later featured on Trapped in Crime Sometimes a record becomes even bigger years after its original release. “Down 4 My N’s” grew into one of the most enduring songs connected to the No Limit era. C-Murder is still locked up, but this one gotta spin regardles.

“That’s Cool” – Silkk the Shocker feat. Trina Year: 2001

Album: My World, My Way “That’s Cool” gave Silkk the Shocker one of the standout singles from the later No Limit era, pairing him with Trina at a time when Southern Hip-Hop was becoming an even bigger force nationally.

“Homies & Thugs” – Scarface feat. 2Pac & Master P Year: 1998

Album: My Homies Yeah, we know this is technically a Scarface song, but with Master P on the record and the tour kicking off in Houston, we’re hoping the H-Town legend pops out for this street classic. Hearing Scarface and P bring “Homies & Thugs” to life in front of a hometown Toyota Center crowd would be one of those special Houston moments.