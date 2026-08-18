REDDZZRUNDOWN: Trina Retires as Rod Wave Faces Legal Drama

Two major names in hip-hop are making headlines for very different reasons. Trina is preparing to close out a legendary chapter. The Miami rapper has announced that she plans to retire from music after more than 25 years in the industry, with one final album expected before she officially steps away.

The “Baddest” has been a fixture in hip-hop since breaking onto the scene in the late 1990s, building a catalog that helped establish her as one of Southern rap’s most recognizable female voices. While details surrounding the final project are still limited, fans can expect one more musical run from Trina before she bows out.

Meanwhile, Rod Wave is dealing with ongoing legal drama as he prepares for new music and continues touring.

Prosecutors reportedly say they have approximately 90 gigabytes of evidence connected to a Georgia shooting case involving the singer. The material reportedly includes around 1,900 photographs, 111 videos and several audio files.The development comes as Rod Wave remains active musically, with a new album expected later this month.

For Trina, it’s the end of an era. For Rod Wave, the spotlight remains split between his music career and the legal case unfolding behind the scenes.