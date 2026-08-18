REDDZZRUNDOWN: Usher & Chris Brown Add Dates, Diddy Faces Lawsuit

Usher and Chris Brown are keeping the party going. The R&B superstars have reportedly added eight more dates to their tour, giving fans another opportunity to catch the two performers together onstage. For DMV fans, one of those dates brings the show even closer to home, with a Baltimore stop scheduled for Oct. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

While Usher and Breezy are extending their run, Sean “Diddy” Combs could find himself facing another legal battle. A woman who previously sued Diddy and his son, Christian “King” Combs, accusing King Combs of sexual assault aboard a yacht in 2022, is seeking to bring Diddy back into the lawsuit. Diddy had previously been dismissed as a defendant in the case.

According to the latest development discussed in REDDZZRUNDOWN, testimony from Diddy’s federal criminal trial could now potentially be used as evidence in the civil case. The allegations in the lawsuit remain contested.

Meanwhile, another major hip-hop legal story is moving forward as the case surrounding the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur continues to work its way through the court system nearly three decades after the rapper’s death.

Between new tour dates and major courtroom developments, there’s plenty happening across music and entertainment.