'Spend Dat' Devotion: Yung Miami Reveals She's Off The Market, Fans Think THIS Is Her Mystery Man

Yung Miami is riding high off the success of her summer smash hit “Spend Dat,” but she’s also “glowing” due to her relationship.

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images / Getty

While chatting about her life and career on Angela Yee’s Way Up With Yee podcast, Yung Miami revealed that she’s happily off the market; however, she didn’t reveal who her man is.

“I been had a man,” she said. “It just add to the spark, it add to the glow.”

Her insistence on pointing out that the relationship isn’t new had many fans believing that the man in question was disgraced entertainment mogul Diddy, who the Florida-born rapper was in a very public relationship with prior to his legal troubles. Fans have long speculated that Miami will be right by his side at the end of his prison stay, especially due to her being one of the few celebrities who spoke positively of him during his court case, going as far as writing a character statement on his behalf to the judge.

As TheShadeRoom pointed out, numerous comments named Diddy directly.

Though Yung Miami is experiencing the positive side effects of love, she also revealed that her return to music was, in part, a way to keep her spirits up after battling depression.

“I had to keep working,” she said. “When you have a lot of time to think, that’s when you get pulled into that deep depression. So, I had to stay busy. Whenever I’d catch myself going into thar depression, I’m like ‘book me a studio’ because I’d rather go have these emotions in the studio. I’m around people, I’m doing something I love. But I ain’t gone lie, there was some days where I was just laying in the bed crying. It was a lot.”

Despite the tough times, Miami found a way to fight her way through the noise and returned to the industry with fire under her belt that she credits to her children. Maybe one day we’ll find out who the mystery man in her life is but, for now, she’s focused on releasing her first solo album.

“I have to finish this music and get this project out,” she told Yee. “This is something that has to come out now.” I’m ready to put out the music and just really go perform and touch in with my fans. But it has to be the right time and the right tour. I’m in the gym, I’m working out. I want to put on a show. I’m coming like Beyoncé.”

Y’all ready for new Caresha?!

'Spend Dat' Devotion: Yung Miami Reveals She's Off The Market, Fans Think THIS Is Her Mystery Man was originally published on bossip.com