REDDZZRUNDOWN: Serayah Calls Off Engagement, Lil Durk Trial Begins

Actress and singer Serayah says her engagement to rapper Joey Bada$$ is officially over. Serayah took to social media to address the breakup, alleging that Joey cheated on her after proposing and asking her to build a life with him. She claimed the infidelity continued despite him telling her that he wanted their relationship to work.

Serayah also said she has “receipts” to back up her allegations and made it clear that she considers the relationship finished. Joey Bada$$ has not publicly responded to her latest allegations.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial is getting underway. The Chicago rapper is facing federal charges stemming from allegations that he was involved in a plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo. Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted in the courtroom showing support for Durk as proceedings began. With a high-profile federal case now moving forward, all eyes will be on the courtroom as prosecutors lay out their case and Durk’s defense team responds.