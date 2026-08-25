Target Apologizes & Pulls “Offensive” Halloween Costume After Social Media Backlash

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

It may only be August, but Target is responsible for this year’s first offensive Halloween costume controversy.

Under the kids section was a costume dubbed the “Glows under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume Bodysuit” from Hyde and EEK! Boutique.

The imagery for the costume featured a young Black kid in an orange-and-black striped outfit, with a mask over the bottom half of his face that had big red lips on it, as well as a mini hat angled to the side.

Between the oversized lips, toothy grin, the hat and even the running pose, for some, it evoked the imagery of Jim Crow era minstrelsy— when white people wore blackface and did offensive caricatures of Black people.