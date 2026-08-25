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Ten Notable Latimore Songs You Need To Hear

Published on August 25, 2026
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Soul Singer Latimore performs at the Chicago Blues Festival
Source: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images / Getty

Some artists sing a song. Latimore lives inside it. This soul singer and keyboardist spent five decades turning heartache, humor, and grown-folks wisdom into music that still fills dance floors and quiet living rooms alike. His “country-soul” sound—part deep blues, part smooth R&B, all honesty—earned him a place in the Blues Hall of Fame in 2017.

We are sad to report that the Blues/Southern Soul icon passed away this past weekend at the age of 86, according to a report from journalist Eric Alper. Although he is no longer with us, Latimore’s music will continue to live on.

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Check out ten of his most noteworthy tracks below

Let’s Straighten It Out

Keep The Home Fire Burning

Let Me Go

Stormy Monday

Qualified Man

There’s a Redneck in the Soul Band

Sweet Vibrations

Sunshine Lady

Somethin’ Bout Cha

If You Were My Woman

Ten Notable Latimore Songs You Need To Hear was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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