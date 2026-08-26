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REDDZZRUNDOWN: Trey Songz $500K Dispute & Snoop Dogg Biopic

REDDZZRUNDOWN: Trey Songz $500K Dispute, Issa Rae’s New HBO Pilot & Snoop Dogg Biopic

Published on August 26, 2026
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Trey Songz is looking to collect after a concert deal reportedly went left. The singer is seeking $500,000 from a concert promoter after an alleged payment dispute. The promoter reportedly made the first required payment but failed to make the second before later asking to push things back after the concert was postponed. Now, Trey reportedly wants the money he says he is owed.

Meanwhile, Issa Rae is heading back to HBO. The network has announced a pilot for “Untitled Male Friendship,” a new half-hour comedy written and executive produced by Rae. The project marks another collaboration between Rae and HBO following the success of Insecure, which ended its five-season run in 2021.

And Hollywood may have found the woman to portray Snoop Dogg’s mother in his upcoming biopic. Lauren London is reportedly attached to play Beverly Tate, the late mother of the West Coast rap legend. The film is expected to chronicle Snoop’s life and rise from Long Beach to becoming one of hip-hop’s most recognizable figures.

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